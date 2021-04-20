Green Point Nurseries
811 Kealakai St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
| +1 808-959-3535
Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm
Green Point NurseryExporting gorgeous anthuriums all over the world, Green Point Nursery is a fascinating place to visit which you can only do as part of a structured tour. If you get that opportunity you should definitely not pass it up. It is a family-owned operation with the 3rd and 4th generations currently running operations. The flowers are diligently cleaned and wrapped to be sent to hotels and table tops east to west.
The slightest blemish and the flower doesn't make the cut, luckily those near-perfection beauties end up at local farmer's markets like the one in Hilo as well as many grocery stores on the island.
The staff are dedicated, running like the family business that they are which results in extraordinary pieces of floral art.