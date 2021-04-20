Where are you going?
Green Gecko Project

Navatu Road, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Website
| +855 77 757 420
Green Gecko Project Siem Reap Cambodia

More info

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 10:30am

Green Gecko Project

We visited the inspiring Green Gecko Project while in Siem Reap. It's an organization run by a husband and wife team who educates and cares for Cambodian street children. This is a great place to volunteer or drop off donations.

Green Gecko is more than a project, it’s a family. It currently provides 70 former street-kids with education, training, support, food and shelter. The children, lovingly known as “Geckos,” were excited to meet us and share their stories, artwork, and even a crop of purple rice they had just harvested from their test farm.

Geckos are supported into adulthood until they are equipped to live on their own. I was inspired by the bright, confident kids that we met and the empowering reach of project.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

