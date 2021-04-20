Food for the Mind, Body, and Soul

As you make you way through the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale and along the beach boardwalks of South Florida, you'll learn that it's a town about wellness. No matter where you go, you'll see people running, roller blading, and bike riding. So we were thrilled to find a yummy juice bar and restaurant.



Green Bar & Kitchen focuses on serving food that will nourish the mind and body. The owners created the eatery after a family member was cured from a serious condition by consuming superfood products.



We decided to give the "full life" menu a try. We sampled several smoothies and juices filled with herbs and vegetables, but my favorite menu item was the Kombucha tea, which is served at a special price when you bring the special "Green Bar Mug" with you. Kombucha is an effervescent combination of yeast and bacteria from mushrooms. The mixture was sweet and fizzy with a small bit of tart flavor. Although I was a little intimidated to try something new, I'm thrilled that I did. The beverage contains probiotics and other nutrients that will benefit my mind body and soul.



