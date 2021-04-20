Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Website
| +1 954-533-7507
Eat Healthy at Green Bar & Kitchen Fort Lauderdale Florida United States
Food for the Mind, Body, and Soul Fort Lauderdale Florida United States
Eat Healthy at Green Bar & Kitchen Fort Lauderdale Florida United States
Food for the Mind, Body, and Soul Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm

Eat Healthy at Green Bar & Kitchen

Fort Lauderdale is a healthy city, which is obvious from the beach filled with people exercising, and the popularity of Green Bar & Kitchen. The vegan restaurant has a whole menu of healthy options, including raw and gluten-free options, juices, and smoothies. A small backyard provides some quiet outdoor seating. Try the firecracker kale salad and GBK burger made with brown rice, quinoa, chickpea, carrot, onion, sunflower seeds, garlic, tamari, smoked salt, pepper, and other herbs.
By Jackie Snow

More Recommendations

GiAnna Wyatt
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Food for the Mind, Body, and Soul

As you make you way through the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale and along the beach boardwalks of South Florida, you'll learn that it's a town about wellness. No matter where you go, you'll see people running, roller blading, and bike riding. So we were thrilled to find a yummy juice bar and restaurant.

Green Bar & Kitchen focuses on serving food that will nourish the mind and body. The owners created the eatery after a family member was cured from a serious condition by consuming superfood products.

We decided to give the "full life" menu a try. We sampled several smoothies and juices filled with herbs and vegetables, but my favorite menu item was the Kombucha tea, which is served at a special price when you bring the special "Green Bar Mug" with you. Kombucha is an effervescent combination of yeast and bacteria from mushrooms. The mixture was sweet and fizzy with a small bit of tart flavor. Although I was a little intimidated to try something new, I'm thrilled that I did. The beverage contains probiotics and other nutrients that will benefit my mind body and soul.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points