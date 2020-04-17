A Haven for Bookworms

Independent bookstores are an increasingly rare breed, but Green Apple Books has bucked the trend of disappearing brick-and-mortar shops. The nearly 50-year-old Inner Richmond store has gained a loyal following for its vast collection of new and used books, music, and DVDs. Spread across two floors and 8,000 square feet, the selection is all-encompassing. Indecisive bibliophiles will find index cards with recommendations throughout the shop. But the easiest option may be the Apple-a-Month Club, which sends subscribers the new fiction paperback the staff is most excited to share. Frequently voted the Bay Area’s best bookstore, Green Apple plans to open a second location in the Inner Sunset in August 2014.