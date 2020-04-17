Green Apple Books
506 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
| +1 415-387-2272
More info
Sun - Thur 10am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm
Green Apple BooksGreen Apple Books opened for the first time in 1967 on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Clement Street, and for the past 53 years, it has been a milestone in the Inner Richmond neighborhood. It hasn’t changed much over time, and this is probably why it is one of the most-loved bookstores in San Francisco. I particularly love the small corridors in the back of the shop, with their charming, Old-World atmosphere. Once I start walking along them, surrounded by creaking wood, dust and paper, time doesn’t exist anymore.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
A Haven for Bookworms
Independent bookstores are an increasingly rare breed, but Green Apple Books has bucked the trend of disappearing brick-and-mortar shops. The nearly 50-year-old Inner Richmond store has gained a loyal following for its vast collection of new and used books, music, and DVDs. Spread across two floors and 8,000 square feet, the selection is all-encompassing. Indecisive bibliophiles will find index cards with recommendations throughout the shop. But the easiest option may be the Apple-a-Month Club, which sends subscribers the new fiction paperback the staff is most excited to share. Frequently voted the Bay Area’s best bookstore, Green Apple plans to open a second location in the Inner Sunset in August 2014.