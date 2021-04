Greektown 555 E Lafayette St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

"Opa!" in Detroit Just one bite of moussaka or a sip of ouzo and you'll think you've arrived in the Peloponnese instead of Greektown, Detroit. Although at one time, nearly all of the businesses were owned by Greek-American families, the neighborhood has added Italian, Thai, and Chinese cuisines and establishments to the cultural mix. Its thriving bar scene combined with the Greektown casino makes it one of the liveliest spots in town to spend Saturday night.