Greedy Reads

1744 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA
Website

Greedy Reads

Curation is key when your shop’s 500-square-foot size qualifies as “cozy” in real-estate listings and provides serious limitations on inventory. Happily, Greedy Read’s owner, Julia Fleischaker, has some strong bona fides for curation, having worked in book publishing for 20 years before moving home to Maryland in 2018. At the end of 2019, Fleischaker opened a second location in the Remington neighborhood, twice the size of the Fells Point shop, to better accommodate events she has planned for the future
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

