Greata Ranch Vineyards

659 BC-97, Peachland, BC V0H 1X9, Canada
Website
| +1 250-767-2768
Canadian Wine Tasting with a View Peachland Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Canadian Wine Tasting with a View

Greata Ranch Vineyards dominates the mountainside with its long stretching vineyards that produce delicious Gewürztraminer and Chardonnay.
Founded in 1895 by George Greata from Britain and during this time the property flourished with peach trees. It wasn't until 1996 that the first grapes were planted and since the first harvest in 1998 the Greata Ranch has been a success within the Okanagan wine industry.

My recommendation is to visit ready for a cheese plate (provided within their wine shop) partake in a tasting and then select your favourite wine to sit upon the outstanding patio with and simply watch the boats float by.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

