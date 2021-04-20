Great Otway National Park Cape Otway VIC 3233, Australia

A Rainforest Walk At Great Otway National Park Maits Rest Rainforest Walk – well, that was my first acquaintance with a rainforest ever! The experience was not something that you undergo every day. I don’t think I ever felt so close to nature – fresh, green and pure. There’s nothing more awesome and powerful than nature in its purest state. It has a remarkable ability to switch you off from your world and heal you. When you are in an intimate rendezvous with nature, you forget about your worries and pain, and simply succumb to its unhindered beauty.



It’s a cool temperate rainforest, which allows you to go deep into the forest and enjoy the therapy of nature. There are trees in the park, which are 300 years old. Since it’s a rainforest, there’s a wet undertone to the whole atmosphere. You are recommended to wear sturdy footwear to avoid slipping.



This unique rainforest trail can be more thrilling if you are not on a guided tour. Even though taking an independent trip is costlier, it is still a better idea than the guided itinerary. Your guide will make you gulp down each morsel of beautiful sights that you come across, whereas if you are traveling on your own, it gives you enough time to linger on and savor.

