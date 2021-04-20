Great Ocean Walk Pty Ltd
Walk, Don't Drive, to the 12 ApostlesThe 12 Apostles are one of the most visited of landmarks or natural elements in Victoria, Australia. Most, drive to see the rock formations which jut out from land into the crashing ocean waves. Visitors can also ride in a helicopter over the Apostles, technically only 8 are left, to see the limestone stacks from the air. However, I traversed the fairly new Great Ocean Walk and I think it is the best way to see the stunning coastline that precedes the eight apostles.
By foot, far more of the parkland along the ocean is visible than when one drives to the Apostles from Apollo Bay or Princetown.
The trail actually starts in Apollo Bay and in total can take as many as seven days to complete. Hotel and campsite options are all available along the complete length of the trail and it's possible to complete the experience on one's own or with a guide.
I did the hike with Phil and Monica, from Auswalk, and it was far preferable to being on my own because I was able to learn more of the history of the area, and more about the vegetation and wildlife, than I would have been able to alone. I would definitely recommend it as a guided tour, which is different to my normal style of travel, but in this case the better option I think.
Ending our hike within view of the rocks and then following that with a helicopter ride over the formations, was one of the most incredible things I did while in Australia.