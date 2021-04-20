Great Maple
1451 Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-255-2282
Sat, Sun 8am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm
Local, organic breakfast in San DiegoThe Great Maple is one of several restaurants who get their vegetables from Suzie's organic Farm here in San Diego. The meats also come from local farmers who practice sustainable farming.
The ambiance indoors has a warm, open feel while the patio is great for enjoying the balmy San Diego weather. The portions are a good size and the food, being fresh and mostly organic, is amazing!
Pictured here is one of the choices under Great Maple Popovers which was a deep dish of mushrooms, sauteed spinach and roasted tomato topped with two poached eggs. On the side where two fried goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms with fingerling potatoes.
They don't open until 8, but if you can wait until then, breakfast at the Great Maple is a wonderful way to start your morning!
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Best Brunch/ Breakfast restaurant
Es nuestro lugar favorito... No pueden dejar de ordenar las famosas Bacon Donuts y el Brioche French toast !!