Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Great Maple

1451 Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-255-2282
Local, organic breakfast in San Diego San Diego California United States
Best Brunch/ Breakfast restaurant San Diego California United States
Local, organic breakfast in San Diego San Diego California United States
Best Brunch/ Breakfast restaurant San Diego California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

Local, organic breakfast in San Diego

The Great Maple is one of several restaurants who get their vegetables from Suzie's organic Farm here in San Diego. The meats also come from local farmers who practice sustainable farming.

The ambiance indoors has a warm, open feel while the patio is great for enjoying the balmy San Diego weather. The portions are a good size and the food, being fresh and mostly organic, is amazing!

Pictured here is one of the choices under Great Maple Popovers which was a deep dish of mushrooms, sauteed spinach and roasted tomato topped with two poached eggs. On the side where two fried goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms with fingerling potatoes.

They don't open until 8, but if you can wait until then, breakfast at the Great Maple is a wonderful way to start your morning!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

YulzS
over 6 years ago

Best Brunch/ Breakfast restaurant

Es nuestro lugar favorito... No pueden dejar de ordenar las famosas Bacon Donuts y el Brioche French toast !!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points