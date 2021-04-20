Where are you going?
Great Lakes Distillery LLC

616 W Virginia St, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA
| +1 414-431-8683
Sampling Small-Batch Premium Spirits at Great Lakes Distillery Milwaukee Wisconsin United States

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Touring the Great Lakes Distillery in Milwaukee is a fun and worthwhile experience. The distillery specializes in small-batch premium spirits, often incorporating local ingredients. You can tour the distillery, enjoy a structured sampling in the tasting room or head to their speakeasy-inspired bar for a classic cocktail made with Great Lakes Distillery spirits. Some of their products include a Rehorst Vodka made with Wisconsin-grown wheat; a Rehorst Citrus & Honey Rum made with real lemons and local honey; a smooth Rehorst Gin containing nine botanicals and the unique ingredients of sweet basil and Wisconsin ginseng; a dry Roaring Dan’s Rum made with grade “A” sugar cane molasses and pure Wisconsin maple syrup; a Kinnickinnic Whiskey combining Straight Bourbon sourced from down south and the distillery's own Malt Whiskey and Rye Whiskey; and a pleasant Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte incorporating a traditional recipe of anise, grande wormwood and fennel.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

