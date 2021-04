Great Lakes Culinary Center 24101 W Nine Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48033, USA

Learn to Cook at the Culinary Centre Check online or call to find out what events or community classes are running while you’re in town at this well-equipped culinary center, which is designed for industry insiders and enthusiastic foodies alike. From learning how to cook tacos with a twist to sprucing up your fall pie game with new recipes and techniques, there are plenty of fun things to learn—and, of course, to eat at the end of class.