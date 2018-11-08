Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Great Barrier Reef

Ribbon Reef, Lizard 4892, Australia
Great Barrier Reef Lizard Australia

Great Barrier Reef

Cruising the Great Barrier Reef offers an up-close look at the world's largest living organism. Tiny creatures called polyps, working together in billions-strong colonies, built the Great Barrier Reef into a network of coral reef systems and tropical islands so large it's visible from space. As the ship sails through azure passages, you'll spot the reefs themselves brimming with tropical fish, sea turtles and other marine life.

By Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
What Credit Cards Provide the Best Travel Insurance?
What Credit Cards Provide the Best Travel Insurance?
Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021