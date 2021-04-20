Where are you going?
Graskop

Graskop, 1270, South Africa
Biltong Graskop South Africa

Biltong

Never, ever call biltong beef jerky, it will only make the locals cranky. But that's what this popular and tasty snack looks like, even though it's a distant cousin. At its simplest, biltong is a type of cured meat that is cut into strips for easy consumption. Biltong can be made from any number of meats, but my favorite is the classic beef.

You can get great biltong almost anywhere in South Africa, but my favorite place was in the small town of Graskop on the famous Panorama Route. Biltongland may have been created for the tourist trade, but it's a fun destination for anyone who is looking for a traditional snack.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
