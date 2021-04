Graphic 4 Golden Square, West End, London W1F 9HT, UK

Peruse the Gin Bible An artsy bar in Soho’s Golden Square, Graphic serves punch in paint cans and swaps artistic themes through its menu and décor every six months. (At this writing, the focus is on 3-D art, complete with 3-D glasses to enhance the drinking experience.) Gin is the true motif at Graphic: The bar has a 182-entry gin bible, and a gin club, the Juniper Society, which holds free tastings, workshops, and discussions with different gin makers every two weeks. 44/20-7287-9241.