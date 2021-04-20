GRAPE + BEAN Rosemont
2 E Walnut St, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
| +1 703-888-0709
More info
Sun 11:30am - 7pm
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 9pm
Grape + Bean: Drink, Eat, Shop, and LearnAs the name implies, Grape + Bean is a local favorite for those looking to purchase quality wine and coffee. Both its Alexandria locations also sell a premium selection of beers, teas, specialty beverages, and gourmet snacks. The stores have an unpretentious, neighborhood feel with a staff who are approachable and knowledgeable.
The intimate Old Town location serves wines and fresh coffee at the bar and a menu that includes charcuterie and cheese platters, sandwiches and soups. Wine classes are offered in the tasting room on the second floor.
The newest store is housed in a historic building in the residential neighborhood of Rosemont. This store has a market feel, and also serves coffee to go. There are plans to serve food in October 2012 once permits have been approved.
To get there: Both are within a 10-minute walk from King Street Metro.