GRAPE + BEAN Rosemont

2 E Walnut St, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Website
| +1 703-888-0709
Grape + Bean: Drink, Eat, Shop, and Learn Alexandria Virginia United States

More info

Sun 11:30am - 7pm
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

Grape + Bean: Drink, Eat, Shop, and Learn

As the name implies, Grape + Bean is a local favorite for those looking to purchase quality wine and coffee. Both its Alexandria locations also sell a premium selection of beers, teas, specialty beverages, and gourmet snacks. The stores have an unpretentious, neighborhood feel with a staff who are approachable and knowledgeable.

The intimate Old Town location serves wines and fresh coffee at the bar and a menu that includes charcuterie and cheese platters, sandwiches and soups. Wine classes are offered in the tasting room on the second floor.

The newest store is housed in a historic building in the residential neighborhood of Rosemont. This store has a market feel, and also serves coffee to go. There are plans to serve food in October 2012 once permits have been approved.

To get there: Both are within a 10-minute walk from King Street Metro.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

