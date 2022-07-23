Granville Island
Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
| +1 604-666-6655
Photo by Ei Katsumata/age fotostock
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Granville IslandA former industrial backwater, Granville Island has changed a lot since the 1970s. Where once there were factories, now there are buskers, theaters, artisan studios, a marina, and a superb culinary scene, anchored by a public market. Jump on the Aquabus and explore the area on your own during the day, or take an evening tour with Vancouver Photowalks and capture the cityscape against twilight skies. Whenever you go, be sure to enjoy an espresso on the patio at Blue Parrot Coffee, visit the galleries of Railspur Alley, and check out the open-sided longhouse at Ocean Art Works. Kids—and the young at heart—will also love the island’s Water Park, the largest free attraction of its kind in North America.
about 8 years ago
Best Way to See Vancouver's Harbour
The harbour is a favorite spot for kayakers and rowers, but the idea of potentially taking an unplanned dip in the chilly pacific water was too much of a deterrent for this tropical-loving gal. Short of chartering a yacht or sailboat the public transit ferry system is a good way to see the harbour (and a lot cheaper). The Granville Island Ferry can take you to the Maritime Museum near Kitsbeach, Sunset Beach across English Bay, up False Creek to David Lam Park, Yaletown and Science World - while you checkout the mega-yachts, the Gulf Islands in the distance and the beautiful West Coastline. Seals and otters love to play close to shore and will happily show off for visitors and I've seen orcas once, but are pretty rare in the bay.
AFAR Staff
about 6 years ago
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
about 8 years ago
Sweet and ...
When I was in Vancouver, sometimes I 'm fed up my homestay's meal. When I felt like that, I went to Granvile Island. I loved public market. If somebody said "stay there from morning till night", absolutely I would do that :) Anyway, Granvile Island's food ( include chocolate) is one of tresure for me.
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
almost 7 years ago
Explore the public market and more on Granville Island
If there’s one place on your must-visit Vancouver list, it’s Granville Island. For foodies, and anyone who likes to people watch, you’ll easily while away a few hours at the indoor public market — open year-round. Do also make sure to explore the rest of the island where you’ll find artisans of all types, including artists and sculptors, a sake maker, a hand-crafted spirits distillery (with tasting room) and more. For beer enthusiasts, there’s also a small brewery (complete with short tour and tasting room). If you’re looking for that unique souvenir or memento to mark your Vancouver time, there’s a good chance you’ll strike gold on Granville Island.