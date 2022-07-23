Best Way to See Vancouver's Harbour

The harbour is a favorite spot for kayakers and rowers, but the idea of potentially taking an unplanned dip in the chilly pacific water was too much of a deterrent for this tropical-loving gal. Short of chartering a yacht or sailboat the public transit ferry system is a good way to see the harbour (and a lot cheaper). The Granville Island Ferry can take you to the Maritime Museum near Kitsbeach, Sunset Beach across English Bay, up False Creek to David Lam Park, Yaletown and Science World - while you checkout the mega-yachts, the Gulf Islands in the distance and the beautiful West Coastline. Seals and otters love to play close to shore and will happily show off for visitors and I've seen orcas once, but are pretty rare in the bay.