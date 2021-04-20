Inarizushi factory

While searching for the perfect bento at Tokyo Station, stop by the small glass-enclosed inarizushi stand to see how experts stuff the delicious fried tofu pockets.



This cluster of bento shops is in the B1 level immediately below Tokyo Station's central passage. Take the escalator down and make a sharp right. The stands have sushi, karaage, onigiri, tonkatsu sandwiches, steaks, Chinese food and on and on.