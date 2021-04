Sake on the go

When you set off on a Shinkansen journey, your seat is assigned, your destination awaits and Japan's beautiful countryside flies by out the window for you to enjoy. That leaves two big decisions for you to make beforehand: your bento and your beverage.If you're departing from Tokyo Station, the basement level directly below the central passage has an abundance of food and drink options. The sake shop across from the escalator has a wide selection and daily tastings. The cooler to the left has smaller portions of sake, shochu, wine and beer so you can pick up something for a short trip or collect a few bottles and have a tasting with friends on the rails. When you pay, ask for a plastic "kappu" so you can enjoy the brew on the go.