ＧＲＡＮＳＴＡ
Japan, 〒100-0005 Tōkyō-to, Chiyoda-ku, 千代田区Marunouchi, 1 Chome−9−１ JR東日本東京駅 B1
| +81 3-6212-1740
Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 10pm
Sake on the goWhen you set off on a Shinkansen journey, your seat is assigned, your destination awaits and Japan's beautiful countryside flies by out the window for you to enjoy. That leaves two big decisions for you to make beforehand: your bento and your beverage.
If you're departing from Tokyo Station, the basement level directly below the central passage has an abundance of food and drink options. The sake shop across from the escalator has a wide selection and daily tastings. The cooler to the left has smaller portions of sake, shochu, wine and beer so you can pick up something for a short trip or collect a few bottles and have a tasting with friends on the rails. When you pay, ask for a plastic "kappu" so you can enjoy the brew on the go.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Inarizushi factory
While searching for the perfect bento at Tokyo Station, stop by the small glass-enclosed inarizushi stand to see how experts stuff the delicious fried tofu pockets.
This cluster of bento shops is in the B1 level immediately below Tokyo Station's central passage. Take the escalator down and make a sharp right. The stands have sushi, karaage, onigiri, tonkatsu sandwiches, steaks, Chinese food and on and on.
