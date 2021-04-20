Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Granite Gorge

332 Paglietta Rd, Arriga QLD 4880, Australia
Website
| +61 7 4093 2259
Get Up Close with the Wild Rock Wallabies Arriga Australia

Get Up Close with the Wild Rock Wallabies

Granite Gorge is quite unlike other nature habitats in Tropical North Queensland. This is your chance to see the Mareeba unadorned rock wallabies, a rare species only seen at this site. They are definitely not the same kind you'd see at the zoo.

The wallabies are hopping everywhere trying to get a bite of wild oats from the hands of visitors. Though they're not dangerous they are a bit rambunctious, especially when seeking food.

Climb and hike up the magnificent rocks while the wallabies follow you throughout (keep your pellet packets out of sight!).

Not only can you come visit for the day but you can also stay here overnight in a cabin or via a campsite. Take a dip or swing into Lake Tinaroo and check other forms of wildlife here too such as the lovely lorikeets or cockatoos. It's quite the experience!
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points