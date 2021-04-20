Granite Gorge 332 Paglietta Rd, Arriga QLD 4880, Australia

Get Up Close with the Wild Rock Wallabies Granite Gorge is quite unlike other nature habitats in Tropical North Queensland. This is your chance to see the Mareeba unadorned rock wallabies, a rare species only seen at this site. They are definitely not the same kind you'd see at the zoo.



The wallabies are hopping everywhere trying to get a bite of wild oats from the hands of visitors. Though they're not dangerous they are a bit rambunctious, especially when seeking food.



Climb and hike up the magnificent rocks while the wallabies follow you throughout (keep your pellet packets out of sight!).



Not only can you come visit for the day but you can also stay here overnight in a cabin or via a campsite. Take a dip or swing into Lake Tinaroo and check other forms of wildlife here too such as the lovely lorikeets or cockatoos. It's quite the experience!

