Granite Brewery & Restaurant 245 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 3B7, Canada

More info Sun - Wed 11:30am - 10pm Thur - Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Granite Brewery & Restaurant, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It seems as though only diehard brew misers know about Granite, which is a shame, considering it's one of the very best brew pubs in the country. It could have something to do with the fact that the pub is located at Eglington and Mt Pleasant, known coliqually as the middle of nowhere, but don't let that deter you from making the trip.



Try the goat curry - seriously - and the Darkside Black IPA, as well as the Gin Lane Ale, one of the funkiest barley wines that you'll ever let slip past your gums. These are some of the best cask conditioned ales I've ever tried.