Granite Brewery & Restaurant
245 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 3B7, Canada
| +1 416-322-0723
Sun - Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Granite Brewery & Restaurant, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.It seems as though only diehard brew misers know about Granite, which is a shame, considering it's one of the very best brew pubs in the country. It could have something to do with the fact that the pub is located at Eglington and Mt Pleasant, known coliqually as the middle of nowhere, but don't let that deter you from making the trip.
Try the goat curry - seriously - and the Darkside Black IPA, as well as the Gin Lane Ale, one of the funkiest barley wines that you'll ever let slip past your gums. These are some of the best cask conditioned ales I've ever tried.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Heavy Reading, Heavy Drinking
I love this brew pub. I love the relaxed, understated decor, the classic bar, legion of books (because I like to get my study on during happy hour), and most of all I love the beer.
The Gin Lane Ale is a funky barley wine made with fuggles hops, and is not for the faint of heart (on tap November to April). Keefe’s Irish Stout has a beautiful, classic taste, and Hopping Mad will please beer dorks everywhere. Order the entire lineup in short stacks, and start studying.
