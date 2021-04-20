Grange Insurance Audubon Center
505 W Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
| +1 614-545-5475
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
An Environmental Center That Awakens And Connects You To The Natural WorldThe Grange Insurance Audubon Center's vision is to "awaken and connect participants to the beauty of the natural world in the heart of Columbus and inspire environmental stewardship in their daily lives." The center aims to do this through environmental awareness programs and cross-curricular nature-based education. The Audubon Center also serves as a model for sustainable design promoting the economic, health, and aesthetic benefits of green building. Its exhibits reflect the benefits of "going green" and educate visitors on how to reduce their environmental impact.
The center is only 1 mile from downtown and is the only center of its kind located so close to a major city. You can visit the center for free Tuesday through Sunday. It is located in the Scioto Audobon Metro Park on the Scioto River.