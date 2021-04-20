Grange Grill
China, Guangdong Sheng, Shenzhen Shi, Nanshan Qu, HuaQiaoCheng, Shennan Ave, 9028-2号益田威斯汀酒店 邮政编码: 518053
| +86 755 8634 8431
More info
Sat - Wed 6pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 6pm - 1am
Date Night in ShenzhenMy husband and I come to the Grange Grill every couple of months for a "date night." It's one of the hippest, sexiest restaurants in Shenzhen. The furniture is all leather and sleek wood, and the entire restaurant looks out over the city.
This place is all about a great steak, but I like the sides, like real American mac 'n' cheese and potatoes au gratin. They have some of the best cocktails in town, and you can sit outside at their super-cool, outdoor bar.
This restaurant is located at the top of the Westin hotel. It's a great place to stay; there's a cool mall called Holiday Plaza attached to it where you can ice skate, or go to the Apple Store, without ever having to go outside.