Grange Grill

China, Guangdong Sheng, Shenzhen Shi, Nanshan Qu, HuaQiaoCheng, Shennan Ave, 9028-2号益田威斯汀酒店 邮政编码: 518053
Website
| +86 755 8634 8431
Date Night in Shenzhen Shenzhen China

More info

Sat - Wed 6pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 6pm - 1am

Date Night in Shenzhen

My husband and I come to the Grange Grill every couple of months for a "date night." It's one of the hippest, sexiest restaurants in Shenzhen. The furniture is all leather and sleek wood, and the entire restaurant looks out over the city.

This place is all about a great steak, but I like the sides, like real American mac 'n' cheese and potatoes au gratin. They have some of the best cocktails in town, and you can sit outside at their super-cool, outdoor bar.

This restaurant is located at the top of the Westin hotel. It's a great place to stay; there's a cool mall called Holiday Plaza attached to it where you can ice skate, or go to the Apple Store, without ever having to go outside.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
