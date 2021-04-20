Grandfather Mountain
2050 Blowing Rock Hwy, Linville, NC 28646, USA
| +1 828-733-4337
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Mile High Swinging BridgeBeautiful anytime of the year, Grandfather Mountain offers fantastic views of the surrounding mountain vistas. Located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, we drove up to the gate, paid the entrance fee and received an audio CD to listen to for the mile drive up to the parking lot. I found the audio CD very informative in explaining the history of the mountain as well as the bridge.
The lower lot was pretty convenient and offered us the chance to take a short hike which led under the bridge for a different perspective.
The bridge can be a little scary to cross but it's a must just to say you did it. Our lab walked across it although it took a few seconds for her to grasp the idea of walking on it.