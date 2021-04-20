Where are you going?
Grandfather Mountain

2050 Blowing Rock Hwy, Linville, NC 28646, USA
Website
| +1 828-733-4337
Mile High Swinging Bridge Linville North Carolina United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Mile High Swinging Bridge

Beautiful anytime of the year, Grandfather Mountain offers fantastic views of the surrounding mountain vistas. Located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, we drove up to the gate, paid the entrance fee and received an audio CD to listen to for the mile drive up to the parking lot. I found the audio CD very informative in explaining the history of the mountain as well as the bridge.
The lower lot was pretty convenient and offered us the chance to take a short hike which led under the bridge for a different perspective.
The bridge can be a little scary to cross but it's a must just to say you did it. Our lab walked across it although it took a few seconds for her to grasp the idea of walking on it.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

