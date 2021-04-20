Grande Arche

Explore the modern face of Paris

La Defense, the modern Parisian business district huddled around the impressive Grand Arche is worth a wander. Outcast from the heart of postcard perfect Paris, La Defense is bold, brilliant - and very shiny. As it's all relatively new, the glass panelled buildings shine like diamonds and reflect off each other. No where else have I seen a business district that looks so much to the future - not a single old building in sight.

This area is also surrounded by shopping malls such as Cnit and Les Quatre Temps, full of French retailers.