Grande Arche
1 Parvis de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux, France
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 7pm
I wish the entry to my university looked like this!This futuristic entrance to IESEG Paris, a Grand Ecole, is right in the middle of La Grande Arche in the Parisian business district of La Defense. A great place to appreciate modern Paris and what the city has become now.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
People watching from La Grande Arche Steps
All around La Grande Arche is a flurry of activity, especially from around midday to 1pm during most local officeworkers' lunch hour. The steps are a popular perch for Parisians and pigeons alike, and a great spot for enjoying the sunshine, the view down to Arc de Triomphe and a touch of people watching
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
La Grande Arche
In line with the arc de triomphe, in the Parisian business district, La Defense. An interesting area, easily accessible by metro and RER and worth a look at "new" Paris
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Explore the modern face of Paris
La Defense, the modern Parisian business district huddled around the impressive Grand Arche is worth a wander. Outcast from the heart of postcard perfect Paris, La Defense is bold, brilliant - and very shiny. As it's all relatively new, the glass panelled buildings shine like diamonds and reflect off each other. No where else have I seen a business district that looks so much to the future - not a single old building in sight.
This area is also surrounded by shopping malls such as Cnit and Les Quatre Temps, full of French retailers.
