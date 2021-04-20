Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grande Arche

1 Parvis de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux, France
I wish the entry to my university looked like this! Puteaux France
La Grande Arche Puteaux France
People watching from La Grande Arche Steps Puteaux France
Explore the modern face of Paris Puteaux France
I wish the entry to my university looked like this! Puteaux France
La Grande Arche Puteaux France
People watching from La Grande Arche Steps Puteaux France
Explore the modern face of Paris Puteaux France

More info

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 7pm

I wish the entry to my university looked like this!

This futuristic entrance to IESEG Paris, a Grand Ecole, is right in the middle of La Grande Arche in the Parisian business district of La Defense. A great place to appreciate modern Paris and what the city has become now.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

People watching from La Grande Arche Steps

All around La Grande Arche is a flurry of activity, especially from around midday to 1pm during most local officeworkers' lunch hour. The steps are a popular perch for Parisians and pigeons alike, and a great spot for enjoying the sunshine, the view down to Arc de Triomphe and a touch of people watching
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

La Grande Arche

In line with the arc de triomphe, in the Parisian business district, La Defense. An interesting area, easily accessible by metro and RER and worth a look at "new" Paris
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Explore the modern face of Paris

La Defense, the modern Parisian business district huddled around the impressive Grand Arche is worth a wander. Outcast from the heart of postcard perfect Paris, La Defense is bold, brilliant - and very shiny. As it's all relatively new, the glass panelled buildings shine like diamonds and reflect off each other. No where else have I seen a business district that looks so much to the future - not a single old building in sight.
This area is also surrounded by shopping malls such as Cnit and Les Quatre Temps, full of French retailers.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30