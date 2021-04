Grand Theatre - National Opera (Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa) plac Teatralny 1, 00-950 Warszawa, Poland

One of the Biggest Stages in the World The original Grand Theatre was built in 1825-1833. During the siege of Warsaw in 1939, the Grand Theatre was bombed and then almost completely burned down, with only the classical façade surviving. The opening of the rebuilt Grand Theatre took place on November 19, 1965. Today, it remains a well-equipped modern theatre, catering for the demands of complex and impressive productions.