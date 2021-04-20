Where are you going?
Grand Teton National Park

Wyoming, USA
Website
| +1 307-739-3300
Buffalo Crossing

Having never been to the Rockies before this trip and having never seen an actual real-life in-the-flesh buffalo before, it was a pretty overwhelming moment to come across an entire herd of them crossing the main road to graze in the Snake River valley.
By Amanda Croy

Lydia Barski
almost 7 years ago

carnival/rodeo in Jackson Hole

In a family vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, I went to my first rodeo. Having no clue what a rodeo entailed or really even meant, I was astounded to find that a rodeo is often pursued by a carnival. I rode some rides, played skee ball, and ate some of the best funnel cake I've ever had. What made it all the more special was the beautiful backdrop of mountains that serve as the famous 'most vertical drop' in all of the west come ski season. I highly recommend the rodeo/carnival and Wyoming in general to anyone considering a visit to the west: it was unforgettable!

