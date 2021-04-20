Grand Teton National Park

carnival/rodeo in Jackson Hole

In a family vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, I went to my first rodeo. Having no clue what a rodeo entailed or really even meant, I was astounded to find that a rodeo is often pursued by a carnival. I rode some rides, played skee ball, and ate some of the best funnel cake I've ever had. What made it all the more special was the beautiful backdrop of mountains that serve as the famous 'most vertical drop' in all of the west come ski season. I highly recommend the rodeo/carnival and Wyoming in general to anyone considering a visit to the west: it was unforgettable!