Grand St New York, NY 10002, USA

Noodle cart, NY's Chinatown When I think about Chinatown, I think about the noodle cart on Grand Street. I swear to God! Every time I hit up that cart I become the happiest person. This small order of noodles with peanut and soy sauce cost me an insignificant $1.50.



Noodle cart on Grand and Bowery.