Belgian Frites - they're a religion!

The Belgians threw a gigantic street party on Sunday, July 21st to celebrate not only their national day but also the crowning of a new king - King Philippe.Parked just outside the Our Lady of the Sablon church in Brussels was one of the many frite (french fries) wagons that could be spotted aroudn the city.In Belgium a friterie is their McDonalds - and just as greasy! You could say that it is also their religion.