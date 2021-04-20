Grand Residences by Royal Resorts

Regal Accommodations for the Whole Family

Located between Cancun and the Riviera Maya, near charming Puerto Morelos this 103-all-suite resort has ushered in a new era. It combines elegant, personalized European service with the legendary warmth of Mexican hospitality, while showcasing exclusive guest experiences, luxurious amenities and new culinary delights along the way.



Open in December 2013, and a member of Leading Hotels of the World, the resort is already an award winner.



Whether you select a Junior Suite or opt for a one, two or three-bedroom Master Suite or even decide to splurge on the posh two or four bedroom Penthouse suite, you won't be disappointed.



With four pools to choose from (for laps, kids, adults and family), a tranquil sea, soft sandy beach and plenty of water sports and beach games, you'll have plenty to do. The resort also offers a variety of activities and classes including Zumba, Spanish, Salsa, aqua fitness and card games daily.



Sign up at the resort sports desk for bicycles, snorkeling gear, boogie boards, golf clubs and volleyballs. Kayaks and sailboats are also available and the resort offers a catamaran sail one night a week.



Golfers can select from 12 area championship golf courses by booking tee times with the Concierge. Tennis players can sign up for a game or lessons on the resort's private courts.





