Grand Residences by Royal Resorts
Blvd. El Cid Mz 20 Lote 1 Unidad 28, SM 3, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 998 872 8148
New Luxury Resort on Riviera MayaThe Riviera Maya's newest-kid-on-the-block of regal resorts is a member of Leading Hotels of the World and houses 103 luxurious suites, tucked along a private enclave of sandy beach.
Located mid-way between Cancun and Playa del Carmen and just minutes from Puerto Morelos, the resort features four swimming pools: for adults-only, one for children, a family pool and lap pool. Other highlights include a full-service spa, tennis courts, gourmet restaurant, lobby bar and small grocery store.
For children, a Kid's Club offers supervised activities throughout the day, while adults can partake in free classes such as Zumba, tennis and Spanish.
Authentic British high tea is served daily from 4 - 5 p.m.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago
Regal Accommodations for the Whole Family
Located between Cancun and the Riviera Maya, near charming Puerto Morelos this 103-all-suite resort has ushered in a new era. It combines elegant, personalized European service with the legendary warmth of Mexican hospitality, while showcasing exclusive guest experiences, luxurious amenities and new culinary delights along the way.
Open in December 2013, and a member of Leading Hotels of the World, the resort is already an award winner.
Whether you select a Junior Suite or opt for a one, two or three-bedroom Master Suite or even decide to splurge on the posh two or four bedroom Penthouse suite, you won't be disappointed.
With four pools to choose from (for laps, kids, adults and family), a tranquil sea, soft sandy beach and plenty of water sports and beach games, you'll have plenty to do. The resort also offers a variety of activities and classes including Zumba, Spanish, Salsa, aqua fitness and card games daily.
Sign up at the resort sports desk for bicycles, snorkeling gear, boogie boards, golf clubs and volleyballs. Kayaks and sailboats are also available and the resort offers a catamaran sail one night a week.
Golfers can select from 12 area championship golf courses by booking tee times with the Concierge. Tennis players can sign up for a game or lessons on the resort's private courts.
Open in December 2013, and a member of Leading Hotels of the World, the resort is already an award winner.
Whether you select a Junior Suite or opt for a one, two or three-bedroom Master Suite or even decide to splurge on the posh two or four bedroom Penthouse suite, you won't be disappointed.
With four pools to choose from (for laps, kids, adults and family), a tranquil sea, soft sandy beach and plenty of water sports and beach games, you'll have plenty to do. The resort also offers a variety of activities and classes including Zumba, Spanish, Salsa, aqua fitness and card games daily.
Sign up at the resort sports desk for bicycles, snorkeling gear, boogie boards, golf clubs and volleyballs. Kayaks and sailboats are also available and the resort offers a catamaran sail one night a week.
Golfers can select from 12 area championship golf courses by booking tee times with the Concierge. Tennis players can sign up for a game or lessons on the resort's private courts.