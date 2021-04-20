Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 25 Second St. N

Racing through the Streets of St. Pete Brightly colored race cars careen down the picturesque streets of St. Petersburg, under the palms, past the Dalí Museum, and along Tampa Bay waterfront. Held every spring since 2005, the St Petersburg Grand Prix is a premier event for the Indy Car Series attracting all the big names in racing for the four-day event.



A family-friendly, nighttime illuminated parade through the downtown kicks off the festivities the night before qualifying and practice begins on the streets of St. Pete.



There are plenty of places to watch the race within the race track grounds including a variety of grandstands and broad, grassy swales. A wide variety of food and drink vendors keep race watchers happy. There are spots to get autographs signed by your favorite race car driver, a ferris wheel, opportunities to sit in a real race car, and access to "paddocks" where you can get up close and personal with racer and machine alike.



Single-day and three-day passes are available (with and without grandstand seating).



I like to go on the first day of qualifying. The crowds are less and its easy to get close to the cars and the drivers for photographs.