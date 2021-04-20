Where are you going?
Grand Prix de Monaco

Boulevard Albert 1er, 98000 Monaco
Website
| +377 97 70 74 75
Pedal to the medal

Pedal to the medal

Palm trees soar above the Monaco circuit, silhouetted against the sapphire skies with the azure sea just beyond, making it one of the poshest Formula One races in the world. Snaking through the streets of Monaco since 1928, with its infamous tunnels and the Fairmount Hairpin bend. The entire city, including museums and the train station, closes down for 4 days to honor the festivities. Seats to the historic race can be purchased through the Automobile Club de Monaco, which also sponsors rallies for clean energy cars, antique cars, and Formula Es throughout the year.


By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

