Grand Prix de Monaco

Pedal to the medal
Palm trees soar above the Monaco
circuit, silhouetted against the sapphire skies with the azure sea just beyond, making it one of the poshest Formula One races in the world. Snaking through the streets of Monaco since 1928, with its infamous tunnels and the Fairmount Hairpin bend. The entire city, including museums and the train station, closes down for 4 days to honor the festivities. Seats to the historic race can be purchased through the Automobile Club de Monaco, which also sponsors rallies for clean energy cars, antique cars, and Formula Es throughout the year.