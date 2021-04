Grand Place, Mons, Belgium Grand Place, 7000 Mons, Belgium

One of the Mons big boys! Northern France and Belgium have a tradition of "giants" left over from the 14th century religious ceremonies and folklore. In Belgium the towns of Dendermonde, Ath, Antwerp, Mechelen and Mons still honor these traditions. On a visit to Mons you may find several of these giant men, women and children walking the streets, followed by musicians. A strange, fun tradition lives!