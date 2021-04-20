Grand Place
Rue d'Havré 29, 7000 Mons, Belgium
+32 65 34 09 44
Mons belfry
"Imagine a giant coffee pot, with under it four smaller tea pots. It would be very ugly if it weren't that big," said the French author Victor Hugo.
And it is big at 87 meters high and built on the highest point of the small city of Mons. The belfry is in the Baroque style, which happens to be the only one of that style in the Kingdom of Belgium.
Mons is better known from days gone by as a short train stop between the cities of Brussels and Paris but it is actually worth a stop, especially on Sunday mornings for the markets.