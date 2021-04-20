Grand-Place
Floralïentime in Grand PlaceA make-believe garden in the medieval heart of Brussels was set, last Wednesday, and decked the Town Hall with flowers at the launch of a new event to alternate with its famed "flower-carpet."
Some 100,000 visitors come into the city every two years for the breath-taking August "flower-carpet". A million begonias are laid out across the city's paved 15th-century Grand Place.
But it takes two years to organize the event and in the interim there will be another flower show in alternate years around City Hall and the Grand Place called Floralïentime.
For this Floralientime event, organizers brought carefully pruned, begonia-carpeted laurel trees onto the square, along with a few brightly colored model lambs.
The grand reception rooms and hallways of the Town Hall, dating back to the 15th-century, have been decorated by several dozen floral designers.
A two-meter-long (yard) arrangement in one reception area by international designer Tomas De Bruyne featured 7,000 roses, sweet peas, dahlias, hydrangeas and other species.
I am looking forward to seeing the next one and do not miss the next flower carpet which is happening next August.