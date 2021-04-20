Grand-Place
1000 Brussels, Belgium
| +32 2 513 89 40
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
Up close in the grand placeNot pronounced "grand place" but more like "gran plass", the most beautiful square in the world (some say) has to be seen more in depth than a typical tourist would appreciate it.
Typical tourist upon entering the square... "wow!' click-click-click. walk a few more steps... click. "hold on; is that the Godiva chocolate shop?! OMG!" bee-line (a very fast bee) to the Godiva shop. make purchases. open box of chocolate. eat first chocolate. eat second. wander a bit more (but no free hands for camera). stroll out of the square towards the Manneken Pis.
The beauty is in the detail. If you get in and out of the square in 20 minutes or less, well then you didn't really see the most beautiful square in the world.