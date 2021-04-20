One of the world's most impressive squares

Stand in the middle of Brussels' main tourist attraction and take a 360 degree spin. At every angle there is something that catches the eye. Always bustling with activity and with the smell of waffles constantly in the air, this is reason alone to visit this city.



There are numerous great restaurants within a stones' throw and plenty of great bars and pubs to sink some first class pints.



The Grand Place is also really special at night when the crowds disperse (a little) and every inch of the square is lit up.