Grand Mosque

Ali Bin Abi Taleb St
+971 800 600
Evening of Minarets

Waiting for an abra on Dubai Creek in the evening, you will see the sky light up near the Grand Palace with minarets. A photo could never do a mosque justice unless you can hear the call to prayer as the sun dips under the horizon.

Though not Muslim, I always love hearing the call. It is impossible to miss in any Islamic community and is a reminder for me to reflect on my own faith.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Andrea NaChele
almost 7 years ago

Jan2014

Truly beautiful place of worship

