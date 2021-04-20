Grand Mosque
Ali Bin Abi Taleb St
+971 800 600
Evening of MinaretsWaiting for an abra on Dubai Creek in the evening, you will see the sky light up near the Grand Palace with minarets. A photo could never do a mosque justice unless you can hear the call to prayer as the sun dips under the horizon.
Though not Muslim, I always love hearing the call. It is impossible to miss in any Islamic community and is a reminder for me to reflect on my own faith.
Truly beautiful place of worship