Grand Marais Art Colony

120 3rd Ave W, Grand Marais, MN 55604, USA
+1 218-387-2737
Grand Marais Art Colony Minnesota United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Artists from all over the country come to learn from the renowned teachers at the Grand Marais Art Colony. Nestled between Lake Superior and the Superior National Forest, the center offers studio instruction in painting, printmaking, clay, and glassworks, as well as tiered classes for students of all levels. While some classes run for several days, many are just a few hours long and make for a perfect afternoon activity. Practice your color theory and drum leaf binding, or sign the kids up for youth lessons in clay sculpture, screen printing, and origami. The center also holds regular open studios, when you can drop in to see work by various artists-in-residence.
By Cinnamon Janzer

