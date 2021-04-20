Where are you going?
Grand Hyatt Tokyo

6-chōme-10-3 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
+81 3-4333-1234
Grand Luxury In High-Touch Town Minato City Japan
Staying at the Park Hyatt Tokyo Minato City Japan
Grand Luxury In High-Touch Town

Of Tokyo’s many 5-star hotels, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is perhaps the most conveniently located. Nestled in the middle of the Roppongi Hills commercial and residential mega-complex, it is surrounded by shops and restaurants catering to every taste and is only a 5-minute walk from the heart of the Roppongi entertainment district. The Oak Door, a steakhouse and bar on the 4th floor of the hotel, is one of the most popular hangouts for foreign expats in town, and there’s also a Shinto Shrine and wedding chapel on premises if you want to get hitched to your soul mate who you happened to meet at the bar.
By Jon Sheer , AFAR Local Expert

Mike Tate
almost 7 years ago

Staying at the Park Hyatt Tokyo

What a wonderful hotel... the staff... the room... the comfort... the restaurant!

