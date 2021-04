Grand Luxury In High-Touch Town

Of Tokyo’s many 5-star hotels, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is perhaps the most conveniently located. Nestled in the middle of the Roppongi Hills commercial and residential mega-complex, it is surrounded by shops and restaurants catering to every taste and is only a 5-minute walk from the heart of the Roppongi entertainment district. The Oak Door, a steakhouse and bar on the 4th floor of the hotel, is one of the most popular hangouts for foreign expats in town, and there’s also a Shinto Shrine and wedding chapel on premises if you want to get hitched to your soul mate who you happened to meet at the bar.