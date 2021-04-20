Where are you going?
Grand Hyatt Shanghai

88号 Century Avenue
Website
| +86 21 5049 1234
Luxury with a View Shanghai China
Check Availability >

Occupying the top 36 floors of the Jinmao Tower in Pudong, the Grand Hyatt is all class. Here you won't find a bad view, but if you get a chance, ask for a room facing the Bund. You'll also want to venture up to the 87th floor for a nighcap in the famous Cloud 9 bar.

Little known fact: the Grand Hyatt is home to the world's longest laundry chute, running all the way from the top down to the basement. In order to prevent any unseemly accidents from flying laundry, they've built in a system of buffers to slow the rapidly descending linens as they cruise to the ground.

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

