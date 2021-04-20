Grand Hyatt Shanghai 88号 Century Avenue

Luxury with a View Occupying the top 36 floors of the Jinmao Tower in Pudong, the Grand Hyatt is all class. Here you won't find a bad view, but if you get a chance, ask for a room facing the Bund. You'll also want to venture up to the 87th floor for a nighcap in the famous Cloud 9 bar.



Little known fact: the Grand Hyatt is home to the world's longest laundry chute, running all the way from the top down to the basement. In order to prevent any unseemly accidents from flying laundry, they've built in a system of buffers to slow the rapidly descending linens as they cruise to the ground.



