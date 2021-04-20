Grand Hyatt Seattle
721 Pine Street
Business as UsualMy date had a conference at the Seattle Convention Center next-door to the Grand Hyatt and asked me to tag along. I figured I could do some recon on the eating and drinking scene downtown. I'm not a big fan of "business hotels" like the Hyatt. They do know their target audience and cater to their whims. I just needed a place to sleep and shower between the eating, running, and drinking. The Hyatt works for that, too.
The rooms are on the small side, with the bathroom getting an unfair proportion of the space. It's comfortable in a corporate kind of way. We hit the steakhouse right off the lobby for happy hour one night and it was pretty good and a great value. There are a couple other restaurants onsite. There really was no other reason to hang around, unless you had a boarding pass to print.
The lobby is very subdued, muted to the point of forcing a nap. It is in the heart of everything with the market, waterfront, Space Needle, and other Seattle landmarks just steps away. There are times when the upscale, business traveler experience mixes with the hip and interesting branding of many modern hotels, this isn't one of them. It is nothing short of a bullseye for hitting the business traveler and convention-going target.