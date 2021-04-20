Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro
Opened in 2016 in the luxe Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, the Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro is a modern beach resort away from the tourist hordes. Designed by the international hospitality firm Yabu Pushelburg, which has partnered with many of the world’s top hotel brands, the Grand Hyatt delivers a boutique feel with all the amenities of a world-class hotel. Spacious guest rooms feature balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or Marapendi Lagoon as well as soaking tubs, separate rain showers, and locally made Granado toiletries. The subterranean spa and fitness center is extensive, with nine treatment rooms, a yoga studio, and steam rooms, while dining options include a Japanese grill, an Italian restaurant, and a Brazilian spot, each surrounding the large pool and lush gardens. While Copacabana and Sugarloaf Mountain can be an hour away by taxi in traffic, Barra offers plenty of high-end shopping and dining along its long, less-crowded stretch of beach.