Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro

Av. Lúcio Costa, 9600 - Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22795-007, Brazil
Website
| +55 21 3797-1234
Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro Maricá Brazil
Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro Maricá Brazil
Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro Maricá Brazil
Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro Maricá Brazil

Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro

Opened in 2016 in the luxe Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, the Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro is a modern beach resort away from the tourist hordes. Designed by the international hospitality firm Yabu Pushelburg, which has partnered with many of the world’s top hotel brands, the Grand Hyatt delivers a boutique feel with all the amenities of a world-class hotel. Spacious guest rooms feature balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or Marapendi Lagoon as well as soaking tubs, separate rain showers, and locally made Granado toiletries. The subterranean spa and fitness center is extensive, with nine treatment rooms, a yoga studio, and steam rooms, while dining options include a Japanese grill, an Italian restaurant, and a Brazilian spot, each surrounding the large pool and lush gardens. While Copacabana and Sugarloaf Mountain can be an hour away by taxi in traffic, Barra offers plenty of high-end shopping and dining along its long, less-crowded stretch of beach.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points