Grand Hyatt Erawan

494 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 254 1234
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Thailand
Grand Hyatt Erawan

Grand Hyatt Erawan epitomizes modern Bangkok—it's big, busy, and well-located. The hotel is almost its own stop on the Sky Train, and once you step outside, you're on one of the most active corners of metropolitan Asia. Although the Grand Hyatt is linked to a shopping mall via a sky bridge, the world slows down a touch inside the hotel. The comings and goings of suit-clad men and women and shoppers clutching huge bags creates a soft-edged urban atmosphere. The high-ceilinged, almost colonial-feeling lobby sets up a pleasing contrast with the clean lines, neutral tones, and natural light of the spacious rooms. The hotel is kitted out with lots of technological perks, such enhanced work desk lighting and LCD screen TVs, and the service is attentive.
By Celeste Brash , AFAR Local Expert

