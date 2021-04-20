Grand Hotel Tremezzo
Via Regina, 8, 22016 Tremezzina CO, Italy
| +39 0344 42491
Photo by KWWMedia
Grand Hotel Tremezzo A Gem on Lake ComoThe beauty of the Lake Como region of Lombardy, Italy has enamored travelers for eons. One look at the batelli gliding over the cobalt-blue water, and you’ll be captivated. One of my favorite hotels in the world, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo is family-owned and run by multi-talented CEO Valentina De Santis. Grand Design Italian noble families built their summer homes on Lake Como. Historic villas dot the shores of Lake Como, and some were converted into notable places to stay. The Grand Hotel Tremezzo was purpose-built as an “Art Nouveau palace hotel” in the village of Tremezzo. Art Nouveau period buildings from 1890 to 1910 feature geometric lines, and inspiration from the natural world, but are not without ornate shapes, creating a pleasing form called “aesthetic architecture.”
The entrance to the Grand Hotel Tremezzo is a feast of visual beauty. With the expanse of Lake Como to your side, walk up the stairs from the portico; at each landing, the view of the lake changes. Arriving at the top, you step into the lobby and are transported to another century. Brocade drapes frame the lake views and pool on the inlaid stone floor. Vibrant red velvet chairs and gold couchettes form conversation islands within the great space, and fresh flowers are everywhere. The sleeping rooms are magnificent too. The Lake View Prestige Rooms have a small terrace balcony perfect for sipping prosecco while enjoying commanding views of the lake. Marble-clad bathrooms, Como silks covering chairs and draping the windows, a sitting area, and comfy beds to dream on, ensure a fine stay.
Grand Hotel Tremezzo appeals to many types of travelers, but relaxation and romance are certainly a consideration here. The T Spa, a few steps across the garden in the elegantly restored 18th century Villa Emilia, is a world-class spa, where you can de-stress from your travel day. Another idea is to take a leisurely through the terraced gardens to the pool, or make your way next door to Villa Carlotta and wander the impressive botanic gardens and interior of the prestigious house and art museum.
Dine At La Terrazza
You’ll be feasting on a sumptuous buffet breakfast at the hotel restaurant La Terrazza, in the cheery sunshine on the patio watching the lake come to life. At night it is transformed into a dreamy, candlelit space, with the lights of Bellagio twinkling across the bay. La Terrazza serves recipes from the legacy of Master Italian Chef Maestro Gualtiero Marchesi expertly executed by Chef Osvaldo Presazzi. The famous golden rice dish with saffron, and a square of pure gold floating in the center, Riso Oro e Zafferano, is not-to-be-missed. If you’d like stellar wine pairings, opt for the Marchesi Degustation menu, and your sommelier will pair the perfect Italian wine with each course.
For Wine Lovers: L’Escale Trattoria & Wine Bar
L’Escale Trattoria & Wine Bar is your nirvana with more than 1,300 bottles of wine. The décor is “clubby” interpreted via Italian design with a nod to Italy’s wine cellars of wood and stone. A selection of “I Taglieri” an assortment of Italian cheeses, jams, honey and raisin bread, or one with Italian cold cuts, toasted bread, and extra virgin olive oil is just the thing to accompany your wine tasting. For dining, select from antipasti, pasta, Risoti, carne & pesce dishes. There are vegetarian options as well.
The L’Escale Trattoria & Wine Bar staff are professional, entirely helpful, and extremely honest. When asked about the size of the portions so we could judge how much we’d like to order, our waiter said in his best English and completely dead-pan, “This is not big food. This is food you can go back to your room and make love to.” I skipped dessert.
Getting There
You can arrive by train to Milan and arrange a car service via the hotel’s concierge. Ride takes about an hour. Don’t attempt to drive. The tiny streets and many blind curves are best left to the locals and the professional drivers.
Grand Hotel Tremezzo will open the start of the new season on April 10, 2019. “The Grand Opening” package valid from April 10th to April 30th, 2019. Come and watch Lake Como bloom and awaken for spring. https://www.grandhoteltremezzo.com/en/special-offers/the-grand-opening-168/