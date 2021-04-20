Grand Hotel Minerva
Piazza di Santa Maria Novella, 16, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
+39 055 27230
A blend of modern and traditional luxurySituated right in the heart of the city center, this four star hotel overlooks a charming square and is a convenient 5 minutes walk from the central train station or 7 minute walk from the Ponte Vecchio. The staff are excellent and the facilities are equally impressive. They have a mixture of modern-themed rooms and more traditional historic rooms that pay tribute to the hotel's past and the neighborhood's rich history.
In summer the rooftop pool and bar provides a highly unusual view of the Duomo, and the perfect spot to relax while enjoying a glass of Italian wine.