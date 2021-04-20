Grand Hôtel des Alpes

A fixture on Chamonix’s main pedestrian thoroughfare since 1840, the stately Grand Hôtel des Alpes is an ideal choice for those looking to be in the center of the action: the lifts to Planpraz and Brévent ski areas are just a short walk away, as are the Aiguille du Midi cable car and train to Mer de Glace glacier, while the village’s best restaurants, bars, and shops are right outside your door. If you’d rather sleep through the nightly revelry below, request a rear-facing river-view room; contemporary luxuries like marble bathrooms and traditional touches such as solid oak paneling enhance the cocoon-like atmosphere. Though it doesn’t offer lunch or dinner, the hotel hosts a daily afternoon tea service and aperitif buffet each evening during the winter, and the impressive breakfast spread can be enjoyed on the terrace overlooking the Arve River. After an active day, relax in the spa with its indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and an array of massage treatments to soothe sore limbs.