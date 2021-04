Grand Hotel Beauvau Marseille Vieux Port 4 Rue Beauvau, 13001 Marseille, France

Old School Charm at Marseille's Old Port Despite a recent overhaul, this 19th century hotel and former artist hangout in Marseille has retained not only its classic charms – antique furnishings and Provençal fabrics in each of the beautifully-appointed 73 rooms – but its inimitable views of the Vieux Port. In the beating heart of the city and in proximity to public transportation, shopping areas and fantastic restaurants, it's a terrific spot to settle in on a first visit.