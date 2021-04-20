Grand Hotel Aminta
Via Nastro Verde, 23, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy
+39 081 878 1821
Are We There Yet? The Path from Grand Hotel AmintaIf you stay at the lovely Grand Hotel Aminta in Sorrento, Italy, you can take this beautiful path down to town.
It was our honeymoon so I packed flip flops and stiletto heels. Flip flops for during the day, stiletto heels for my more fancy attire at night. I did not bring tennis shoes, hiking boots, or even outdoorsy sandals. So when we asked the lady at the front desk how to get to the walking path down to town, she took one look at my shoes and said in her best English, “While I love your shoes, you need to be very careful. Not good for cobblestone path”. Who knew my black platform flip flops with the sequence straps wouldn’t be appropriate for a leisurely walk down European terrain?! If she was worried about these shoes, what would she think come dinner time when I was rocking my black patten pleather stilettos?
The path down to the town of Sorrento was #1-downhill and #2-amazing! While I was trying carefully not to tumble down to town (I have a history of falling down) and not get hit by a scooter careening down without the hum of an engine (they don’t turn them on to go downhill!), I noticed some majorly cool sites along the way. Like lizards and lemon trees! While the lizards slipped between cracks in the rocks, the mega-sized lemons dangled from branches and left a sweet scent in the air.
A scent I long to smell again...
almost 7 years ago
Oasis-Sorrento, Italy
When we think of the word oasis, we think of Sorrento, a beautiful town in the Campania region of southern Italy. Sorrento was an excellent choice for our honeymoon as relaxing was our top priority and our only intention.
We stayed in Sorrento for a week. We absolutely love staying in one place for days at a time. It gives you the chance to really acquaint yourself with your surroundings and get to know the local flavor. When it comes time to leave, you almost feel like you are leaving your home away from home. We felt this way in Paris, Madrid, and now Sorrento.
We stayed at the fabulous Grand Hotel Aminta and spent many delightful hours taking in the view. In between frequent meals, dips in the pool, and chapters in our books, we'd gaze out across the Bay of Naples and take in the reflection of the sun's rays off the water. Each night we'd walk the secluded path into town, stroll down the main street of Sorrento, and take in the people, the street performers, and the shops. We'd often make a point to stop by a cafe for a glass of wine before dining on regional specialties at some of our favorite local restaurants.
Our only regret is that we didn't book our stay for two weeks.
