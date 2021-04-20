Grand Hotel Aminta Via Nastro Verde, 23, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy

Are We There Yet? The Path from Grand Hotel Aminta If you stay at the lovely Grand Hotel Aminta in Sorrento, Italy, you can take this beautiful path down to town.



It was our honeymoon so I packed flip flops and stiletto heels. Flip flops for during the day, stiletto heels for my more fancy attire at night. I did not bring tennis shoes, hiking boots, or even outdoorsy sandals. So when we asked the lady at the front desk how to get to the walking path down to town, she took one look at my shoes and said in her best English, “While I love your shoes, you need to be very careful. Not good for cobblestone path”. Who knew my black platform flip flops with the sequence straps wouldn’t be appropriate for a leisurely walk down European terrain?! If she was worried about these shoes, what would she think come dinner time when I was rocking my black patten pleather stilettos?



The path down to the town of Sorrento was #1-downhill and #2-amazing! While I was trying carefully not to tumble down to town (I have a history of falling down) and not get hit by a scooter careening down without the hum of an engine (they don’t turn them on to go downhill!), I noticed some majorly cool sites along the way. Like lizards and lemon trees! While the lizards slipped between cracks in the rocks, the mega-sized lemons dangled from branches and left a sweet scent in the air.



A scent I long to smell again...



