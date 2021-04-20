Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grand Hi-lai Hotel

No. 266號, Chenggong 1st Road, Qianjin District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 801
Website
| +886 7 216 1766
Hello Kitty Biking Kaosiung City Taiwan

Hello Kitty Biking

At the 5-star Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung they offer an array of rooms with city and Kaohsiung Harbor views. Along with that, guests can have the quirky experience of staying in a luxurious yet unusual Hello Kitty-themed room. Picture wall-to-wall pink, a Hello Kitty bedspread, a Hello Kitty-shaped bed, Hello Kitty curtains, a Hello Kitty radio that plays Hello Kitty music, Hello Kitty artwork, the option the drive the opportunity to eat breakfast with Hello Kitty herself and -- the best part for bike-lovers -- a chance to ride around the city on a Hello Kitty bike. It’s an active and quintessential cultural experience in Taiwan, as locals are in love with Hello Kitty.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points