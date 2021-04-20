Grand Haven South Pierhead Inner Light

An Enlightening Way to Explore Michigan
No summer trip to Michigan is complete without a visit to a lighthouse—and Grand Haven's duo is one of the most photographed in the state. There are two structures on the pier: a tower outfitted with a lenticular French Fresnel lens capable of reflecting light for 25 miles, and a red fog house light. The best way to capture your own memory? Take a stroll along the boardwalk that parallels the channel or head for the beach at Grand Haven State Park, which offers a nearly perfect view.