Grand Haven South Pierhead Inner Light Grand Haven South Pierhead Inner Light, Grand Haven, MI 49417, USA

An Enlightening Way to Explore Michigan No summer trip to Michigan is complete without a visit to a lighthouse—and Grand Haven's duo is one of the most photographed in the state. There are two structures on the pier: a tower outfitted with a lenticular French Fresnel lens capable of reflecting light for 25 miles, and a red fog house light. The best way to capture your own memory? Take a stroll along the boardwalk that parallels the channel or head for the beach at Grand Haven State Park, which offers a nearly perfect view.