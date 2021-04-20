Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grand Haven South Pierhead Inner Light

Grand Haven South Pierhead Inner Light, Grand Haven, MI 49417, USA
Website
An Enlightening Way to Explore Michigan Grand Haven Michigan United States

An Enlightening Way to Explore Michigan

No summer trip to Michigan is complete without a visit to a lighthouse—and Grand Haven's duo is one of the most photographed in the state. There are two structures on the pier: a tower outfitted with a lenticular French Fresnel lens capable of reflecting light for 25 miles, and a red fog house light. The best way to capture your own memory? Take a stroll along the boardwalk that parallels the channel or head for the beach at Grand Haven State Park, which offers a nearly perfect view.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points